Three of the Arizona Cardinals biggest needs and how to solve them
Some new names to add to the NFL draft conversation for the Arizona Cardinals
Even with some surprise performances this season the Arizona Cardinals still have some obvious holes on the roster that need addressing. Sitting at 1-6 the Cardinals are projected to draft somewhere in the top five with their own pick and the Texans pick will range anywhere from inside the top 10 to 16th overall. This means that they will likely be in play to draft the top player at almost any position.
For fans of the draft, it may hurt that the Cardinals potentially could play themselves out of the sweepstakes for Marvin Harrison Jr and Caleb Williams, but it is more important to build a winning culture. Luckily for the Arizona Cardinals this is a deep draft class rich with talent. Regardless of where the Cardinals find themselves picking in the draft they will have an opportunity to select a franchise cornerstone.
Examining the biggest holes on the Arizona Cardinals current roster and explore the top prospects in the 2024 NFL draft.
1 - Pass Rusher
Dennis Gardeck and Victor Dimukeje have exceeded expectations, but the Arizona Cardinals still have a dire need for a versatile pass rusher who can reliably play all three downs. The players brought in the last year of the Steve Keim era have disappointed.
Cameron Thomas has played only 39% of defensive snaps this season and Myjai Sanders was waived after just 13 games in the desert. Though the Cardinals have still been able to get to the quarterback, accumulating 18 total sacks on the season, targeting a pass rusher at the top of this draft can elevate the unit from good to elite.
The consensus top pass rusher in the 2024 NFL draft is Florida State defensive end Jared Verse. Verse entered this college season coming off a sophomore season in which he recorded nine sacks in twelve total games. That performance vaunted him into top 10 draft status and people have been watching his junior to season to see if he can repeat as a dominant threat.
Although the raw statistics have not been there, he only has 2.5 sacks halfway through his junior season, his tantalizing traits have kept him firmly planted as one of the top pass rushers. Ian Cummings of the Pro Football Network has the most recent scouting report on Jared Verse.
What is continuously referenced as a strength is Verse’s unyielding motor and burst at the line of scrimmage. Possessing a rare combination of elite effort and athleticism, the Arizona Cardinals would be wise to closely watch Jared Verse.