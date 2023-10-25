Three of the Arizona Cardinals biggest needs and how to solve them
Some new names to add to the NFL draft conversation for the Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals have surrendered nine sacks in the last three games after only allowing six through the first four. There are certainly worse offensive tackles than D.J. Humphries, but his long term future is in question.
He turns 30 years old in December and the Cardinals have a potential out from his contract in 2024. Though it’s possible he could stick around with a restructure of his current deal, do not expect the Cardinals to pay him the nearly $23 million cap hit he has next season. If the Arizona Cardinals move on from Hump, they will have a massive need to find a tackle to pair with Paris Johnson.
The Cardinals ought to keep a close eye on Notre Dame offensive tackle Joe Alt, the man with the plain name and fiery game. Standing at a massive 6’8” 322 pounds, Alt has the body to push around NFL pass rushers.
This season, Alt has been the figurehead of a Notre Dame offensive line that has only allowed 1.38 sacks per game. According to Pro Football Focus, Joe Alt has only allowed one sack in the last two seasons on 653 pass blocking snaps. If the Arizona Cardinals opt to keep Kyler Murray, this would go a long way in giving him more time and allowing him to more naturally mature his ability to do damage through the air.
Joe Alt is a projected top 10 pick and likely the second offensive tackle off the board behind only Penn State OT Olu Fashanu. Going for offensive line near the top of the draft would not be making many headlines, but these are moves that are necessary to build a Super Bowl contender. Besides, Cardinals fans would not mind once they are seeing Joe “ctrl alt delete” whoever is in front of him.