Three fantasy football sleepers on the Arizona Cardinals in 2023
Even bad teams score touchdowns, and the Arizona Cardinals are no exception.
Zach Ertz
There is lots to be concerned about with Zach Ertz this season. He is 32 years old coming off an ACL tear and there are questions of if his role will soon be supplanted by Trey McBride. That being said, all Zach Ertz has to do to be a value is beat his current FantasyPros projection of TE 28.
This is a player who will not and should not be drafted except in very deep fantasy leagues. However, Zach Ertz is someone whose snap count should be monitored closely because he can quickly become a valuable waiver pickup down the line.
It is worth remembering that Zach Ertz was the ninth ranked tight end on a fantasy points per game basis last season. His involvement in the offense Week 1 should give an indication of his role with the team. If his snap counts are like last season, he will quickly be scooped up in leagues.
Zach Ertz is a player with zero risk and top ten tight end upside. He was performing to that standard last year before his injury. If Jonathan Gannon, who was with Ertz on the Eagles in 2021, places his trust in him then Ertz could find himself back in an important role for the offense.