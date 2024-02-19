Tight end Mike Gesicki would be a complimentary piece in Arizona Cardinals' offense
Even with the rise of tight end Trey McBride, the Cardinals adding Mike Gesicki from New England would bring value in the Cardinals' passing game.
By Brandon Ray
One of the bright spots in the offense for the Arizona Cardinals was second year tight end Trey McBride, who took over the starting tight end duties throughout the season. His rise led to the Cardinals and veteran Zach Ertz mutually parting ways. In 12 games as a starter, McBride had 825 receiving yards off of 81 catches for 3 touchdowns. In Week 8 against the Baltimore Ravens, McBride had his breakout game with 10 receptions for 95 yards and a score. From that moment on, McBride had no less than 5 targets a game (with 4 games beig targeted no less than 9 times).
McBride has proven himself to be a future star in Arizona and he will have a full offseson to prepare with Kyler Murray. However, in order for McBride to keep up his production, the Cardinals will want to think about bringing in a veteran free agent tight end who can help take pressure off of him and also serve as a reliable receiving option. That is where Mike Gesicki could come in at the right time in the Cardinals' offense.
Gesicki was with the New England Patriots last season and in that offense, no one involved in the passing game could show what they were made of. Gesicki would finish the 2023 season with 29 catches for 244 receiving yards. Let's not forget what kind of player Gesicki was with the Miami Dolphins just three years ago. In 2021, Gesicki set career highs in targets, receptions and yards with Miami. He was a key component in the receiving game for the Dolphins throughout his career there.
One of the biggest factors to consider is the fact that Gesicki does not need to be the main guy at the tight end spot. McBride is the future, but Gesicki's presence would allow the Cardinals' offense to expand more, which means more opportunities for McBride.
More than likely, Gesicki will accept a one-year deal in free agency (should he not return to the Patriots) to show that the Patriots' offensive scheme was the problem. With the return of Murray under center with a full healthy offseason, Gesicki would provide more valuable help than fans may expect.