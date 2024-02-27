To QB, or not to QB? Could the Cardinals make a move on a quarterback in NFL Draft?
They may have their QB1 right now, but should the Cardinals look for a backup in this year's draft?
With the fourth overall pick, the Arizona Cardinals are likely to choose an explosive wide receiver in a very deep 2024 class. In addition, with a run defense that is in need of an overhaul, it would be good to see the Cardinals take an interior defensive lineman to help anchor the front four with their 27th overall pick. However, after the first round, could Arizona make a move on a field general for the future?
Going into his sixth season in the desert, quarterback Kyler Murray has had an interesting tenure with the Cardinals. Although his contract will keep him in Arizona until 2028, there has been a lot of noise recently about the potential movement of Murray.
A healthy Kyler Murray has averaged around 3,000 passing yards a season with his peak coming in 2020, when he threw for 3,971 yards. Coming off of a torn ACL, Murray bounced back in the 2023 season quite well and was able to get hot in the last three games of the season. Against the Bears, Eagles and Seahawks respectively, he threw for 724 yards, a 72% completion percentage and a touchdown to interception ratio of 6:1. It seems as though Murray has saved his job for this season, but many are still unsure of his future with the Cardinals.
With the hefty price tag that he comes with, it could prove difficult to try to move such a massive contract but it may not be too far-fetched to see the Cardinals choose a young quarterback to backup their QB1 whilst grooming for the future.
It is safe to assume that the Cardinals won’t have LSU’s Jayden Daniels available for their second or third round pick due to the fact that Daniels has proven to be a pro-ready signal caller in his two seasons in the Death Valley.
One name that fans in Arizona ought to keep an eye on is Michael Pratt from Tulane. The 6’3” quarterback has turned many heads this past season with his decision making and ability to run the Green Wave offense. He has not only shown his arm capability but also his mobility and ability to make plays with his legs. This becomes a good compliment for Kyler Murray because Pratt could be a solid nickel-and-dime backup that has the ability to move the ball efficiently while also allowing offensive coordinator Drew Petzing to use his entire playbook. At only 22, Pratt has youth on his side in comparison to the other quarterbacks available this April.
Another late-round option could be Notre Dame’s Sam Hartman. With a plethora of collegiate experience, Hartman could be a good fit for a rookie-contract backup. In his last three seasons, Hartman has thrown 101 touchdown passes to only 34 interceptions, showing that he can take care of the football. Hartman stands tall in the pocket and looks comfortable in his throwing motion with very little wasted movement. He could prove to be a solid selection to help backup Kyler Murray in the future with the ability to step in and manage the offense.
There is no doubt that early on in the draft the Cardinals will be looking for explosive impact players to build around, but if one of these quarterbacks becomes available, it may be in their best interest to have a reliable option behind their starter.