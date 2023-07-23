The top 3 storylines to watch for as the Arizona Cardinals begin training camp
- Are the Cardinals set at quarterback?
- Trying to move on from DeAndre Hopkins
- Budda Baker's contract extension
With Cardinals' veterans reporting to training camp very soon, there is a lot to look forward to before the regular season begins. As it is with every team at this point in the offseason, several questions will need to be answered, and how the team looks this summer may answer many of them.
Arizona will have a lot to overcome, from starting the year without their franchise quarterback and losing their star wide receiver earlier this spring to establishing a new culture with a new head coach and general manager in the next several weeks to get back on track.
But three questions, in particular, appear as the most dire in need of answering and will surely be the most watched aspects of training camp.