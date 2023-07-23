The top 3 storylines to watch for as the Arizona Cardinals begin training camp
- Are the Cardinals set at quarterback?
- Trying to move on from DeAndre Hopkins
- Budda Baker's contract extension
Who will step up to replace DeAndre Hopkins?
It has been a tumultuous last year for the Cardinals and DeAndre Hopkins, as last summer, news broke that the star receiver would be suspended for the first six games of the season for violating the league's rules for PED usage.
It was a massive hit to a team hoping for a bounce-back year as they continued to mourn a 2021 season that began so successfully and plummeted quickly.
Upon his return to the offense in week seven, Hopkins was back to his expected production and became the go-to receiver like he always had been. But he could only play in nine of the remaining 11 games, missing the final two of the year and taking the field with the Cardinals for the last time in week 15.
During the offseason, the drama began between the receiver and management, with Hopkins hinting at wanting out of Arizona. It was similar to when he maneuvered his way out of Houston in 2020, having earned all of his guaranteed money already there as well.
After denying the idea of trading Hopkins, it was reported GM Monti Ossenfort had conversations with teams around the league inquiring about trading for Hopkins. But the alleged asking price for the 31-year-old receiver made nearly every team back off, and the team was eventually forced to release him in May.
Now that Hopkins is off the team, there will be a lot of pressure on the Cardinals' receiving corps to collectively make up for the obvious void he left behind.
Most of that production will be on the shoulders of Marquise Brown, Rondale Moore, and newly signed Zach Pascal. But who will step into the role that was once Hopkins'?
Although most have assumed it will be Brown, since he was the most productive receiver after Hopkins, it's possible that Moore could be more determined to step up their game and impress this summer.