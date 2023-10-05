Top 4 intriguing matchups in Arizona Cardinals vs. Bengals in Week 5
Both the Cincinnati Bengals and the Arizona Cardinals enter Week 5 looking for their second win and hoping to avoid a 1-4 start.
Marco Wilson will ultimately be assigned to try and hold Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase to doing minimal damage against the Cardinals secondary. Chase voiced his displeasure after the Bengals loss to the Tennessee Titans where he had seven catches for 73 yards.
While those numbers would be considered a good game by normal NFL standards, those numbers for Chase are underachieving as he holds himself to a higher standard as an elite player at his position. Burrow has struggled to get the ball to his best playmaker and Wilson and company have to make sure that this won't be the game where they find their chemistry and turn things around.
Chase has yet to score a touchdown and he could be due for a breakout performance. Wilson should consider giving Chase a few yards of separation at the line of scrimmage. Even though free safety Jalen Thompson is providing security over the top,
Chase has deceptive speed and one mistake in press coverage by Wilson could be costly in terms of field position and scoring opportunities. The Cardinals have allowed 69.8 percent completion percentage to opposing quarterbacks which is eighth worst in the NFL.
Even though the Bengals can stretch the field, Wilson also has to be alert whenever Burrow tries to get Chase the ball in space. He can turn a screen pass into a huge gain with a missed or broken tackle and Wilson will have to make sure he wraps up whenever he has to make a tackle.