Top 4 intriguing matchups in Arizona Cardinals vs. Bengals in Week 5
Both the Cincinnati Bengals and the Arizona Cardinals enter Week 5 looking for their second win and hoping to avoid a 1-4 start.
Joe Burrow vs. Dennis Gardeck
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy shredded the Cardinals secondary as he completed 20 of his 21 pass attempts. The Cardinals will face another quarterback this week who usually thrives with his accuracy but Burrow has gotten off to a slow start and ranks 32nd in completion percentage.
He hasn't been able to get on the same page with his receivers but the Cardinals know what Burrow is capable of if he finds a groove. Burrow is also dealing with a leg injury that appears to affecting his mobility.
If he isn't able to escape the pass rush, linebacker Dennis Gardeck could use it to his advantage. He has been the Cardinals defensive MVP so far as he leads the team in sacks with four and tackles for loss with five total.
Gardeck has emerged as a leader on the field and also in the locker room and his performance speaks for itself. He is a smart, instinctual defender with good energy and will be a key factor in putting pressure on Burrow.
The Cardinals would be smart to allow Gardeck to blitz from his linebacker spot while allowing him to shift sides so he can attack from Burrow's blindside. Even if Gardeck can't get a sack or get his hands on Burrow, the idea is to create enough pressure to where he makes errant passes and makes him uncomfortable in the pocket.