Top 4 intriguing matchups in Arizona Cardinals vs. Bengals in Week 5
Both the Cincinnati Bengals and the Arizona Cardinals enter Week 5 looking for their second win and hoping to avoid a 1-4 start.
Paris Johnson Jr. vs. Trey Hendrickson
Paris Johnson Jr. has lived up to the hype so far as a top draft pick. He's nimble and athletic and finishes blocks until the whistle blows.
He has the foundation and skills to develop into an elite lineman and he has carried himself like a veteran. If he can remain healthy he can become an All-Pro caliber player and eventually become the anchor on the Cardinals offensive line.
The Cardinals realize that they have something special with Johnson Jr. because it's rare that you find players his size who can move so fluidly. He has already faced some of the upper echelon pass rushers in the league already.
He has faced Johnathan Allen, Dexter Lawrence, Micah Parsons and Nick Bosa to name a few; all who he performed fairly well against. This week Johnson Jr. prepares to face Trey Hendrickson who leads the Bengals with 3 1/2 sacks.
Hendrickson is an underrated pass rusher who can get to the quarterback and force turnovers. Dobbs is one of the least sacked quarterbacks in the NFL and Johnson Jr. and company will have to continue to keep him upright and protected in the pocket for the Cardinals to have a chance to win.
The Cardinals could keep a running back in the formation on passing downs to help offset Hendrickson's pass rush but Johnson Jr. may be talented enough to handle the veteran on his own.
