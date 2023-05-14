Top 4 free-agent veterans who can help the Arizona Cardinals defense
By Jim Koch
Dawuane Smoot - Defensive End
Anyone who can contribute quarterback sacks to the Arizona Cardinals defense would be welcomed, and free agent Dawuane Smoot is certainly capable of that. At this point, the 28-year-old would be a solid acquisition for a squad that possesses what is arguably the most unimpressive defensive line in professional football.
Over the past four campaigns, Smoot has tallied 22.5 sacks for the Jaguars defensive unit. During that time, the 28-year-old defensive end has also registered 99 tackles, five passes defensed, and four forced fumbles for the Jags.
Smoot was a third-round draft pick back in 2017, and played his college ball at the University of Illinois. The 6 foot 3, 264 pounder could provide the pressure from the edge that the "Big Red" contingent so desperately needs.