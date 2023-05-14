Top 4 free-agent veterans who can help the Arizona Cardinals defense
By Jim Koch
Marcus Peters - Cornerback
The Cards have a bunch of youth at the cornerback position at the present time, but very little experience. Luckily for Ossenfort, there's a veteran cover guy who's still searching for employment who could come in and show the youngsters how it's done.
Marcus Peters, a former first-round draft choice of the Kansas City Chiefs, could qualify as the best corner left on the free-agent market. The 30-year-old is a three-time Pro Bowler who has also spent time with the Los Angeles Rams and Baltimore Ravens.
In 104 professional appearances (103 starts), Peters has amassed 346 tackles, 32 interceptions, 92 pass breakups and a whopping seven defensive touchdowns. If acquired, the former University of Washington product would immediately slide in as the number-one cornerback on the Cardinals depth chart.