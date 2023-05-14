Top 4 free-agent veterans who can help the Arizona Cardinals defense
By Jim Koch
Mike Pennel - Defensive Tackle
Journeyman Mike Pennel has put together a pretty respectable career as a run-stuffing defensive tackle in the National Football League. The 6 foot 4, 332 pounder signed as an undrafted free agent with the Green Bay Packers back in 2014, and also enjoyed stints with the New York Jets, Chiefs, Atlanta Falcons and Chicago Bears over the last nine years.
In 118 career games (18 starts), Pennel has racked up 202 tackles, including 26 last fall with the Bears. The 32-year-old could be entering the twilight of his stay in the league, but there's no reason to believe that the Cards can't squeeze one more productive campaign out of the Topeka, Kansas native.
It's time for the Arizona Cardinals to move on from Leki Fotu and Rashard Lawrence, two former fourth-round selections who simply can't cut the mustard. Signing Pennel to a one-year, "prove-it" deal would seem to be a much better option at defensive tackle for the upcoming season.
(Statistics provided by Pro Football Reference)