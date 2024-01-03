4 top-level free agents the Arizona Cardinals can target in 2024
The Arizona Cardinals will have plenty of cash to spend on the NFL's most sought-after free agents when the 2024 offseason rolls around.
By Jim Koch
Don't look now, but there's just one meaningless game remaining for the Arizona Cardinals. Not much was expected out of first-year head coach Jonathan Gannon's squad, and rightfully so. Cards general manager Monti Ossenfort took an economical approach when assembling this season's roster, with an eye towards having a beaucoup amount of salary-cap room to utilize in 2024.
When the season-finale reaches it's conclusion this coming Sunday, Ossenfort and his cohorts will be expected to get right to work. Only a significant infusion of talent will get this depleted band of Redbirds back into playoff contention. Fortunately, Arizona's management team possesses all of the tools it's going to need to accomplish that task.
Ossenfort did very little when the NFL's free-agent signing period got underway last offseason, and that can't happen again. Even the most loyal members of the franchise's long-suffering fanbase could bail on the team if they choose to be cheap. The following are four potentially-available players who could go a long way in helping the Cardinals get back to the postseason tournament rather quickly.
OLB Josh Allen - Jacksonville Jaguars
One of the worst-kept secrets in the desert is that the Cards desperately need a pass rush. Heading into Week 18, outside linebacker Dennis Gardeck leads the squad with an underwhelming six sacks. Kudos to the special teams ace for contributing what he can, but Arizona has to do better.
A fantastic way to address that pressing need would be to acquire Josh Allen, an outstanding edge rusher from the Jacksonvile Jaguars. Over the past five seasons, the 6 foot 5, 255 pounder has certainly lived up to his draft-day status. The Jags used the seventh-overall pick on Allen back in 2019, and the Virginia native has been flat-out terrific ever since.
In 16 starts this fall, Allen has set career-highs in both sacks (16.5) and quarterback hits (31) for the Jacksonville defense. The timing for the magnificent performance couldn't have been better, when you consider that the 26-year-old will be seeking a huge raise during the upcoming offseason. Fresh off of that type of production, there's no fathomable reason why Allen shouldn't be at the top of the Cardinals' wish list next March.