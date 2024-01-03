4 top-level free agents the Arizona Cardinals can target in 2024
The Arizona Cardinals will have plenty of cash to spend on the NFL's most sought-after free agents when the 2024 offseason rolls around.
By Jim Koch
DT Justin Madubuike - Baltimore Ravens
As bad as the Cards need help at the edge-rusher position, the deficiencies on the interior of the defensive line have been just as noticeable. This season's group is nothing to write home about, and management needs to improve the situation. Rookie Dante Stills looks like a keeper, but everyone else is mediocre at best.
If Ossenfort wants to make things better, there's a defensive tackle from the Baltimore Ravens who'd be a sensational addition. Justin Madubuike, a former third-round selection out of Texas A&M University, is enjoying a phenomenal year. During his 16 starts in 2023, Madubuike has gotten the league's attention by racking up 54 tackles, 13 sacks, and an astounding 32 quarterback hits for the Ravens.
The pass-rushing statistics that Madubuike has produced are particularly impressive, being that he has amassed those numbers from the defensive line's interior. The 26-year-old kicked it up a notch this year, setting career-highs in just about every important category. Madubuike is obviously on an upward trajectory, and Arizona would be smart to grab the defender while he's ascending.