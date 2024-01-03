4 top-level free agents the Arizona Cardinals can target in 2024
The Arizona Cardinals will have plenty of cash to spend on the NFL's most sought-after free agents when the 2024 offseason rolls around.
By Jim Koch
CB L'Jarius Sneed - Kansas City Chiefs
It's kind of amazing that the Cards have managed to compete this season with the individuals they've rolled out there at cornerback. The squad went into the 2023 regular season severely undermanned at the spot, and not much has changed. Arizona has several young cover guys who are brimming with potential, but a corner who has already excelled at the professional level would be a welcome addition.
L'Jarius Sneed is exactly the type of shutdown cornerback that's been missing from the Cardinals defensive unit for the past 16 games. Ossenfort never adequately replaced Byron Murphy Jr. after he left to sign a free-agent deal with the Minnesota Vikings, but he'll now have another chance to do so. Could the 6 foot 1,191 pound Sneed be on the GM's radar?
During his four campaigns with the Kansas City Chiefs, the 26-year-old Sneed has totaled 303 tackles (including a whopping 108 in 2022),10 interceptions, 40 passes defensed and an impressive 6.5 sacks. In 16 starts this season, the former fourth-round draft choice has set a career-high in pass breakups with 14. The Cards need someone who can shut down the NFL's top wide receivers, and that just happens to be the role that Sneed absolutely relishes with the Chiefs.
(Statistics provided by Pro Football Reference)