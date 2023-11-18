Top 3 regrets for the Arizona Cardinals so far in 2023
Sitting at 2-8, things have not worked out well for the Arizona Cardinals in 2023, and there are three big reasons why that’s the case.
By Sion Fawkes
2 - Waiting so long to fill the void at quarterback
The hope was to go into the season with Colt McCoy at the helm, but the Arizona Cardinals found themselves in a predicament when it became clear the 14-year veteran could no longer play at a high level. This forced the Cards to cut McCoy and burn a fifth-round pick for Joshua Dobbs, who turned out to be nothing more than a rental.
Had the Cards realized how little McCoy had left in the tank earlier, they may have brought someone like Jacoby Brissett or Gardner Minshew to the desert. Both quarterbacks would have also made for decent long-term backups, and likely would have fared better than Dobbs with a full offseason of work.
Arizona drafted Clayton Tune in the fifth round, but the rookie looked overmatched in his first game as a starter. In his other appearances, Tune’s role has foreshadowed something of a utility - lining up as an upback to throw on a fake punt, and scoring a touchdown in a one-off on a quarterback sneak.