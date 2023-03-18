Trade Prediction: Arizona Cardinals will trade DeAndre Hopkins to Cowboys
The Arizona Cardinals are likely going to trade DeAndre Hopkins, and it seems like the trade will come sooner than later.
Over the past month or so, I’ve laid out several possible teams the Arizona Cardinals could trade DeAndre Hopkins to. But I’ve often listed contenders from either 2022, or those teams who figure to be contenders in 2023.
I want to say I named somewhere between 12 and 16 teams total, but only one can trade for the star receiver. So which team do I believe will eventually land DeAndre Hopkins? Just as it says in the title, Hopkins will land with the Dallas Cowboys.
Prediction: Arizona Cardinals will send Hopkins to Cowboys
Hopkins, 30, will come cheaper than he had in the past. But he will also come at a price greater than a mid-round pick. At the end of the day, I see the trade working out like this:
The trade wouldn’t necessarily be a blockbuster, but for the Cardinals, it’s going to work out in their favor. One reason is that the Cards, who are obviously rebuilding if the first week of free agency is any indicator, would get another two draft picks.
This, assuming the Cards only send Hopkins to Dallas, would give the Redbirds 10 picks total, and five within the first 105 selections, and six within the first 129. For a team that’s in rebuilding mode looking to make a quicker than expected turnaround, every draft pick counts.
Arizona will need a larger receiver to replace Hopkins, and it would be fitting if they used the 58th overall pick outlined in this scenario for that very purpose. While it will be disheartening for some in Cardinals circles to see Big Red send Hopkins elsewhere, there is no better time to trade him.
Why? In a draft class this deep with talent, the Cardinals would do well to accumulate as many draft picks as they can muster.
Source: Cowboys news: DeAndre Hopkins willing to work with Cowboys on contract by Brandon Loree, BloggingtheBoys.com