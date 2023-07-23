5 trades to make the Arizona Cardinals championship contenders in 2023
The Arizona Cardinals have a good system down when it comes to building their team for the future. But let’s play the ‘what-if’ game for a second.
By Sion Fawkes
3 - Josh Jacobs, RB
Like I said, the Arizona Cardinals will try to win the Super Bowl on the ground, so Josh Jacobs gets traded and joins in on the fun, forging a committee with Conner and Edwards-Helaire. In this scenario, Jacobs is probably the RB1 while Conner reverts to an RB2 role and Edwards-Helaire becomes the change-of-pace piece.
And if Jacobs enjoys another dominant season in 2023 along with Conner and Edwards-Helaire spelling him, the Cards would easily have the best running game in football. And just imagine what it would look like once Kyler Murray returned. This one will cost the Cardinals at least a 2024 first round pick, and for good measure, they’ll also throw in another 2024 third.
4 - Aaron Donald, DT
A trade within a division, you ask? Hey, we’re going bold, and the Los Angeles Rams may be interested in tanking for Drake Maye or Caleb Williams, so they’re sending off their two cornerstones in Aaron Donald and Cooper Kupp here.
The Cardinals trade their other 2024 first round pick to the Rams, their 2025 first round pick, and their final third round pick along with Myjai Sanders, which still gives them B.J. Ojulari, Emmanuel Ogbah, and Zaven Collins at EDGE/outside linebacker. But the Redbirds won’t have so many woes at defensive line in this scenario with Donald plugging the middle.