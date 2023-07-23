5 trades to make the Arizona Cardinals championship contenders in 2023
The Arizona Cardinals have a good system down when it comes to building their team for the future. But let’s play the ‘what-if’ game for a second.
By Sion Fawkes
5 - Devin White, LB
And finally, the Arizona Cardinals pull off one more blockbuster in a trade for Devin White. Since the Redbirds are out of first 2024 and 2025 first round picks, Ossenfort would need to improvise, so he will send a 2025 second round pick, 2025 third round pick, Clayton Tune, and Isaiah Simmons for White - and once again, I’m not endorsing a Simmons trade here.
This will let one of the league’s best linebackers contend for another championship since thanks to the aforementioned trades, the Cardinals now look like Super Bowl contenders with what would be an ultra-short window of opportunity. Regardless, White would have no problem coming over to the desert.
Now, while all of the above trades would never happen as they would end any plan Ossenfort has of seeing long-term success in the desert, it’s always fun to speculate and take part in these exercises. But don’t worry - Ossenfort has a blueprint to build the Redbirds the right way, and if he’s given enough time to put his plan into fruition, then perhaps the Cards will win multiple Lombardis with a long-term window of success when it’s all said and done.
(Statistics provided by Pro-Football-Reference)