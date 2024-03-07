Tre'Davious White releasing gives Arizona Cardinals a fantastic option at cornerback
The Buffalo Bills have released their former All-Pro corner, giving the Cardinals an option in free agency.
By Brandon Ray
One surprising, yet not so surprising move was the Buffalo Bills releasing cornerback Tre'Davious White, per Ian Rapoport. Drafted in 2017 out of LSU, he was the draft choice that the Bills made after trading the 10th overall pick to the Kansas City Chiefs that turned into Patrick Mahomes. In the first four seasons with the Bills, White turned into an All-Pro shutdown corner for the Bills' secondary.
Once the 2021 season hit, that is when things started to go down for White. On Thanksgiving in 2021 against the New Orleans Saints, White would tear his ACL and miss the rest of the season as well as over half of the 2022 season. Heading into last season, White was able to get ready for the season without having to worry about taking care of his knee and get back to the player he was before the injury. In the first three weeks of the season last year, White showed flashes of getting back to being a shutdown corner and helping the Bills' defense become the best in the league at the time. Then the worst case scenario happened when White tore his achilles in Week 4 against the Miami Dolphins, ending his season.
That would be White's last moment in Buffalo as he was released by the Bills who are dealing with multiple big contracts as of right now. With the Bills letting go of White, this gives the Cardinals a chance to take a look at the once All-Pro corner and see if there is an interest in potentially making an investment.
Signing White brings a great veteran presence to the Cardinals' secondary.
Who knows if White will return to the player he once was, now that he has had two lower body injuries that have shutdown his season twice. There is a great chance that White may not get the money he may want in free agency, but he should also be looking to show that he can still play at an elite level. That is where Monti Ossenfort should have a conversation to talk about a potential pairing between Arizona and White.
Getting a player like White and bringing in young guys through the draft will help with overall development for the future, while also allowing White to show what he has after his achilles injury.