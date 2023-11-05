Will Tune revive the offense? 3 major questions for the Arizona Cardinals in Week 9
The Arizona Cardinals are looking for a sound performance from their offense, and they are putting their trust in Clayton Tune to get there.
By Sion Fawkes
3 - Will the Cardinals defense keep Deshaun Watson in check?
Let’s be frank: Deshaun Watson has not been the quarterback the Cleveland Browns were hoping for. He was average at best in his limited number of appearances last season, and in four games in 2023, Watson has been up and down.
In 10 total starts so far with the Browns, Watson has a 79.8 passer rating, 11 touchdowns, eight picks, and just a 59.6 completion percentage. Watson also isn’t the dual-threat quarterback he once was, rushing for 258 yards in those 10 starts on 51 attempts, and scoring two touchdowns.
Therefore, it’s not like the Arizona Cardinals are facing another Lamar Jackson or a Joe Burrow this week. And despite their inability to consistently stop opposing passers lately, Watson should be more than manageable for this defense to contain. But given their recent track record, there is no guarantee that it will occur, especially with mediocre coverage in the secondary.
(Statistics provided by Pro-Football-Reference)