Two significant questions for Arizona Cardinals quarterback room in 2024
By Brandon Ray
There are a great number of teams in the NFL that have instability at quarterback heading into 2024. No matter how talented a roster is overall, average to below average quarterbacks can only take the team so far. When playoff time arrives, we see which teams are meant to be there while others can’t handle the pressure. Last year, no one expected the Pittsburgh Steelers to go far because Mason Rudolph was the starter ahead of Kenny Pickett. The Steelers would lose to the Buffalo Bills 31-17 in the wild card round.
One quarterback that needs to get back to the playoffs and prove any doubters wrong this season is Kyler Murray. The Arizona Cardinals have been a laughing stock for two seasons going 8-26 in that span. A majority of that reason is because Murray tore his ACL late in 2022 so Cardinals fans know what it is like to not have their starter for over half of a season. A team does not succeed if they do not have their starter from the beginning.
This offseason, the Cardinals traded for quarterback Desmond Ridder from the Atlanta Falcons. However, Murray is back and fully healthy so the Cardinals have an improved quarterback room. Currently, the top three quarterbacks for Arizona are Murray, Ridder and Clayton Tune.
There are three significant questions that surround this quarterback room heading into 2024 and we take a look at them here.
1.) Will Kyler Murray return to his old form?
Coming back from an injury is never easy, especially when it is in a spot that can be easily injured again at any time. Murray suffered a non-contact knee injury which is never a good case. Once that injury occurred, the Cardinals were going downhill from there until Murray returned. Before the injury, Murray was able to utilize his legs outside of the pocket but also launch the ball down the field. When Murray returned in the middle of the season last year, it looked like he picked up where he left off. Arizona played more respectable offense and the unit only got better this offseason with their new acquisitions
If Murray can return to his old form with the new and improved offense, this offense will be able to take the next step up in the league.
2.) Can Desmond Ridder be a quality backup if needed?
The last thing that Cardinals fans want is another year without Murray due to injury. However, on any given Sunday, anything is possible. If Murray goes down with an injury again, Ridder could be seeing some playing time assuming that he wins the job from second-year quarterback Clayton Tune. Ridder has an advantage because he has starting experience from last season with the Falcons. Training camp will be the perfect time to see a battle for the backup spot behind Murray. Ridder should be able to win the job and if he does, he will need to be ready to go at any moment should adversity hit the Cardinals involving Murray.