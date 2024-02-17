Tyron Smith would bring stability to the Arizona Cardinals' offensive line
With D.J. Humphries more than likely out for the 2024 season, Tyron Smith would help solidify the offensive line on the left side of the line.
By Brandon Ray
Just when the return of Kyler Murray from his torn ACL injury occurred, the Arizona Cardinals suffered a massive loss on the offensive line in left tackle D.J. Humphries at the end of the 2023 season. Like Murray, Humphries tore his ACL and will miss a majority of the 2024 season. General manager Monti Ossenfort will need to find protection for Murray's blind side and there is no one better on the free agent market than Dallas Cowboys' pending free agent, Tyron Smith.
When healthy, Smith is one of the league's best overall offensive lineman let alone at the left tackle position. He was part of phenomenal Dallas offensive lines that dominated the line of scrimmage for many seasons. The biggest factor to consider is his health. He has not played a full season since 2015 which is alarming without a doubt. However, he can provide stability to an offensive line that will need to protect the franchise quarterback that is coming off a knee injury back in 2022.
What would it take for the Cardinals to acquire the future Hall of Famer?
There is no doubt that the Cardinals will need to overpay for Smith's services. At this point in his career, Smith has yet to make it to a Super Bowl and he could very well be ring chasing. This is where Ossenfort will need to be aggressive with his recruitment and do whatever it takes to bring the best protection for Murray. In order for Murray to show what he can do as the potential franchise guy in Arizona, it is Ossenfort's duty to surround him with the best possible talent. Smith is one of those guys and could help elevate the game of Paris Johnson Jr. who is coming off of his rookie season.
Maybe it is a long shot, but it all depends on what Smith wants. If he does indeed test out the free agent market, then it should be a no-brainer that Ossenfort puts his best foot forward to gain interest from Smith.