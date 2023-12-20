3 ultra-bold predictions for the Arizona Cardinals Week 16 matchup against the Bears
The Arizona Cardinals are facing one of their weaker opponents of the 2023 season in Week 16, so let’s get ultra-bold for their upcoming matchup.
By Sion Fawkes
The Arizona Cardinals head into Week 16 facing a much weaker opponent than they did this past Sunday, so it’s easier to be optimistic for their upcoming matchup against the Chicago Bears. That said, Chicago has its respective strengths but the Cardinals showed us last week that they at least have enough talent to circumvent such strengths.
Their running game proved it when they helped fuel the offense against that stingy San Francisco 49ers rushing defense, and the Bears aren’t that far behind. And since Chicago is nowhere near San Francisco from a talent standpoint, they are also the perfect opponent for the Cards to redeem themselves in two distinct areas, all of which we will cover in the bold predictions listed below.
3 bold predictions for the Arizona Cardinals Week 16 matchup
1 - Cardinals running game picks up where it left off
Last week, the Arizona Cardinals running game looked promising, and they rushed for 234 yards against what was supposed to be the league’s best rushing defense. This week, the Cards are facing another team that has fared well at stopping the run in the Bears, who have allowed just 3.5 yards per carry.
But the Cardinals have made it clear time and again this season their brewing committee of running backs can line up and produce well against anyone, so they will once again run all over another defense. This isn’t to say they will reach the same milestone as they did last week, but they will once again at least hit the 150 rushing yards mark.
Look for James Conner to receive most of the carries just like he did last week, but given their respective performances, Emari Demercado and Michael Carter will also get more involved. The running game will give the Bears defense plenty of headaches in Week 16, but it's not the only area of the offense that will click.