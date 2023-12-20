3 ultra-bold predictions for the Arizona Cardinals Week 16 matchup against the Bears
The Arizona Cardinals are facing one of their weaker opponents of the 2023 season in Week 16, so let’s get ultra-bold for their upcoming matchup.
By Sion Fawkes
3 - Passing defense holds Bears quarterbacks to under 180 yards
Despite talents like D.J. Moore and Cole Kmet, the Chicago Bears passing attack hasn’t been anywhere close to one of the league’s best. Likewise, they will have a golden opportunity as the Cardinals passing defense has been nonexistent for most of the season, but when this game ends, the latter will prevail.
Following a horrible performance this past Sunday, it was clear that the Arizona secondary couldn’t build off of their success against the Pittsburgh Steelers. But, few passing defenses have played Brock Purdy and Company well, and it’s not like the Cards have been awful against some of the lesser-talented passing attacks.
They looked good against the Washington Commanders as well, and if there is one common denominator, neither Washington nor Pittsburgh boast incredible passing attacks. Therefore, look for the Arizona Cardinals to enjoy one of those rare afternoons where their secondary enjoys a sound game, holding Chicago to under 180 passing yards.
