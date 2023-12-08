3 underrated Arizona Cardinals players who haven’t received enough credit in 2023
Not every Arizona Cardinals player has gotten enough credit for what they have done through the first 14 weeks of the season.
By Sion Fawkes
3 - Antonio Hamilton, CB
While there is no way Antonio Hamilton is a sustainable long-term option for the Arizona Cardinals corners, he has been more serviceable than many will give him credit for. Hamilton has a pedestrian five passes deflected, but his advanced statistics tell a different story.
He’s allowed 20 completions on 30 targets, but he’s keeping receivers in check with just 7.6 yards per target, and an adequate 11.4 yards per completion. Hamilton has also given up just one touchdown this year, and a modest quarterback rating of 86.4.
While Hamilton’s numbers don’t jump off the charts, he’s nonetheless provided a solid performance at an ultra-weak and young position group. Hamilton has also given this struggling defense yet another veteran presence, and while he may not return to the desert, there is no denying Hamilton has been a valuable asset.
(Statistics provided by Pro-Football-Reference, additional statistics and grades provided by PFF [subscription])