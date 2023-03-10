Top 3 underrated free agents the Arizona Cardinals can sign in 2023
2 - Matt Ioannidis, DT
Another member of the Carolina Panthers in 2022, Matt Ioannidis logged just one sack. However, he played in just 71% of all defensive snaps last season, and posted nine quarterback hits, which should tell us that he managed to find the backfield time and again.
Better yet, he also landed a respectable 16% pass rush win rate. So despite his overall marginal statistics that included 37 tackles and five for a loss, Ioannidis has shown the ability to collapse the pocket occasionally.
Further, he’s also better than what the Cards have on their roster at the moment, notably Rashard Lawrence and Leki Fotu. We shouldn’t look at Ioannidis as a long-term signing should general manager Monti Ossenfort go after him. But he would prove more than capable of holding things down for a season or two.