Top 3 underrated free agents the Arizona Cardinals can sign in 2023
3 - Jakobi Meyers, WR
One of the better receivers in the 2023 free agent class, I was surprised to see analysts list Jakobi Meyers as underrated. Last season with the New England Patriots, he snagged 67 catches on 96 targets, 804 yards, and six touchdowns.
If the Arizona Cardinals opt to trade DeAndre Hopkins, look for Meyers to find himself on the Redbirds radar if the receiver doesn’t re-sign with New England when free agency begins. There is also the possibility that Meyers will look to cash in big, so if Ossenfort wants him, he’s going to have to give up plenty of assets.
Overall, any of the above free agents would make great fits in the desert. Foreman is a sound power back who can serve as a strong supplement to James Conner, while Ioannidis can fill one of potentially two spots at defensive tackle in 2023. Meyers would fit right into the Cardinals offense, and would make a great complement to the small but speedy Marquise Brown.
