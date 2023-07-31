5 underrated players who will shine in Arizona Cardinals training camp
Training camp may have begun last week, but for the Arizona Cardinals, the pads will be coming on this week, so this is when camp really begins.
By Sion Fawkes
3 - Jeff Driskel, QB
Colt McCoy and Clayton Tune are understandably getting more reps, but as I’ve stated in a previous article, the system offensive coordinator Drew Petzing is implementing could highlight Driskel’s strengths. He’s a mobile quarterback who has also shown off his arm strength recently.
This isn’t to say that Driskel will be anything more than a QB3 when the season opens if Kyler Murray is still on the PUP. But it is saying that his performance could land him something in the short-term with the Arizona Cardinals, and it could also keep him in the NFL a little longer.
4 - Zach Pascal, WR
While Zach Pascal didn’t make an impact on offense during his time with the Philadelphia Eagles last year, he’s seen success in the NFL, having logged 165 catches in five seasons, or 33 per year, and 16 receiving touchdowns. Take out his pedestrian season with the Eagles, and Pascal had 150 catches and 15 touchdowns in his first four years.
He also boasts size that the Cardinals projected top three receivers don’t have, and early on, he’s used that size to his advantage. Expect Pascal to keep playing at a high level in camp, and to see some extended playing time when the games start to count.