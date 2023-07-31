5 underrated players who will shine in Arizona Cardinals training camp
Training camp may have begun last week, but for the Arizona Cardinals, the pads will be coming on this week, so this is when camp really begins.
By Sion Fawkes
5 - Elijah Wilkinson, G
Elijah Wilkinson was a surprise starter during the first week of camp, so he’s yet another one who appears to be shining in the early-going. But this should come as no surprise, as the 28-year-old Wilkinson has 36 starts and 67 career games worth of experience across six seasons.
Wilkinson’s experience coupled with the fact he’s latched on and delivered at least serviceable play in previous stops shows us that he can be one of the better linemen for a young team in camp. If he continues to impress, Wilkinson, at worst, will be a priority backup or even a part-time starter.
Overall, there are going to be many underrated players on this Arizona Cardinals team. And the five listed above are just a few capable of playing good football in August and early September before the regular season ultimately kicks off. It will be interesting to see if any of the above names continue to make an impact during that time.
(Statistics provided by Pro-Football-Reference)