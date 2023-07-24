Top 5 potential uniform matchups for the Arizona Cardinals vs. NFC for the 2020s
In the past two seasons, amazing unveilings have occurred on the uniform front, with the Arizona Cardinals even boasting an upgraded version of their classics.
By Sion Fawkes
4 - Cardinals all white combo vs. Cowboys 1960 throwback
One of many throwback games in and of themselves, and this one gives us an instant flashback to the Pete Rozelle era. While the Cardinals all-white combo isn’t exactly what they wore in the 1960s, it resembles the look to the point that, at first glance, you’d think they were wearing throwbacks themselves.
It also wouldn’t surprise me that, in time, if the Cards unleashed throwbacks of their own and wore them against past rivals in select games. And if that were the case, their respective matchups against the Dallas Cowboys just got more interesting.
3 - Cardinals in all white vs. Eagles kelly green
I’ve never been a fan of the Philadelphia Eagles current looks, even if they’ve worn them since I was in grade school. So it’s safe to say I was ecstatic when they announced the kelly green throwbacks would make their triumphant return after being shelved for over a decade thanks to the NFL’s now-defunct one-helmet rule.
Once again, we’re getting classic NFC East vibes here, with the Cards in their new plain road look facing off with the one that the Eagles are perhaps best well-known for. And once again, it’s one of those matchups that any NFL fan would tune in for simply so they can admire the uniform aesthetics.