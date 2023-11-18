Unveiling the winning strategy: 3 ways the Arizona Cardinals can upset Houston
The Arizona Cardinals can string together their second straight win this Sunday when they face a talented Houston Texans team.
By Sion Fawkes
2 - Get the ball out of Kyler Murray’s hands quickly
If the Arizona Cardinals can get around the Houston Texans pass rush, they will move the ball effectively. Houston can get to and put pressure on quarterbacks, but they are nowhere near as good in pass coverage if the ball gets out of Kyler Murray’s hands quickly enough.
The Texans are allowing a 93.5 passer rating, the ninth-highest in the NFL, as are the 246.4 passing yards per game they have given up. If Murray is as effective as he was through the air last week sans a couple of bad passes, then he should enjoy another good game this Sunday, and with the ability to extend plays, it’s rather possible he puts up some big numbers.
However, the offensive line must give Murray enough time to move around in the pocket and have enough time to make something happen. One way is to line Murray up in the shotgun or even the pistol, the former of which we saw a lot of last week.