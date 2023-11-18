Unveiling the winning strategy: 3 ways the Arizona Cardinals can upset Houston
The Arizona Cardinals can string together their second straight win this Sunday when they face a talented Houston Texans team.
By Sion Fawkes
3 - Take the points (and field position)
The last thing Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon needs is to pull off his best impression of Kliff Kingsbury and go for it when it’s unwise to. Even if “analytics” gives him good odds to get a first down in a fourth down situation, just kick the field goal or punt the ball, and get either some points or good field position.
Why? Because the Texans are a team that loves to keep things close, evidenced by the fact their last five games were decided by one possession or less. Those points will add up, as will forcing C.J. Stroud and company to drive the length of the field.
While there are no guarantees that this will bring the Cardinals a win, by playing the low-risk game this week, the Cards should be within striking distance of winning IF they follow the two strategies listed in the previous sections. Ideally, the Cards will drive down into the red zone and score every time, but if they can’t, the Redbirds need to take what’s given to them.
(Statistics provided by Pro-Football-Reference)