The 5 most valuable members of the Arizona Cardinals 2023 roster
By Jim Koch
Jalen Thompson - Free safety
While it may be a bit out of the ordinary, two of the Cardinals' three best contributors are safeties. Jalen Thompson, a 5 foot 11,190 pounder out of Washington State University, is one of professional football's best-kept secrets. Take a look at the 24-year-old's statistics since 2021 and you'll see why Thompson deserves to be more of a household name.
Last fall, the hard-hitting Thompson racked up 110 tackles, eight passes defensed, and an interception in 17 starts. The California native was even better back in '21, when he was credited 121 tackles, three picks and seven pass breakups in 17 appearances for Arizona's defensive group. There's a feeling in the air that Thompson could be on the verge of the type of breakout performance that could lead to some Pro Bowl recognition.
With Thompson and Baker on board, the safety position is without a doubt the strength of the Cards roster. The onus will be on Rallis to get the best out of the talented duo in his newly-implemented scheme. It would not be surprising in the least if the talented Thompson emerges from the shadow of his much-more publicized partner in 2023.