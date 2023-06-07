The 5 most valuable members of the Arizona Cardinals 2023 roster
By Jim Koch
Isaiah Simmons - Linebacker/Safety
Since he was drafted three years ago, versatile defender Isaiah Simmons has been unable to carve out a niche at one particular position. Much of the blame could fall at the feet of former Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, who used the 6 foot 4, 237 pounder in a variety of ways. Now that Joseph is gone, it will be up to Rallis to utilize the super-talented Simmons in the best possible way.
The numbers that Simmons has amassed over the past three seasons are impressive to say the least. In 50 contests (37 starts), the Clemson University product has racked up 258 tackles, 7.5 sacks, four interceptions, 16 pass breakups, seven forced fumbles and a touchdown. Despite all of that production, there is still a contingent of observers who feel that Simmons has not lived up to his first-round draft choice status.
Arizona's new management made a dumb call last month when he declined the fifth-year option on Simmons' rookie deal. The club's previous management group did the same thing with former first-round selection Haason Reddick, and that move blew up in the organization's face. General manager Monti Ossenfort needs to correct that mistake by inking the explosive Simmons to a contract-extension sometime before the youngster reaches the free-agent market in 2024.