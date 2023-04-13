Veteran tight end Drew Sample works out for the Arizona Cardinals
The former second-round draft pick could be acquired to round out the Arizona Cardinals tight ends group.
One area of the Arizona Cardinals scoring attack that needs very little help is the tight ends group. Starter Zach Ertz is a three-time Pro Bowler, and second-year pro Trey McBride looks poised to one day follow in his accomplished mentor's footsteps.
Despite the wealth at the position, ESPN's Field Yates is reporting that the Cards could be on the verge of adding another capable tight end to the roster. Drew Sample, a former second-round draft selection of the Cincinnati Bengals, seems to be on the radar of the Redbirds. The 6 foot 4, 258 pounder would theoretically replace Stephen Anderson, a 30-year-old journeyman who is currently an unrestricted free agent.
Sample entered the league with a ton of promise as the 2019 draft's 52nd overall choice. During his first season with the Bengals, the wide-eyed youngster hauled in just five passes for 30 yards. Sample made just nine appearances (two starts) as a first-year player, thanks to an issue with his ankle that landed him on the injured-reserve list late in his rookie campaign.
One year later, Sample enjoyed the finest performance of his professional career. In the 16 games he dressed for in 2020, the Washington state native totaled 40 receptions, 349 receiving yards and a touchdown for Cincy. Sample caught 11 passes for 81 yards during his 17 appearances in 2021, logging eight starts during his third NFL campaign with the Bengals.
Drew Sample would be the third tight end on the Arizona Cardinals depth chart in 2023
Last fall, the Bengals placed Sample on injured-reserve after just two contests. The latest setback was a knee ailment that sidelined the 26-year-old veteran in October of 2022. While that was certainly a stumbling block, Sample's workout for Arizona this week is a pretty good indication that he's ready to contribute in 2023.
The 32-year-old Ertz suffered a season-ending knee injury last year as well. Fortunately, it appears that the 6 foot 5, 250 pounder is progressing nicely from the torn ACL that ended his campaign last November. During a press conference on Tuesday, Ertz told the media that a Week 1 return is definitely a possibility.
McBride, a second-round selection in '22, made impressive strides during the latter stages of his rookie campaign. In his 16 appearances (13 starts), the 6 foot 4, 260 pounder tallied 29 receptions, 265 receiving yards and a score for the "Big Red" offense.
If acquired, Sample would slide in as the third-string tight end behind Ertz and McBride. As of this writing, the franchise and the free agent have yet to agree on a contract. Fans can look forward to seeing Sample in a Cardinals uniform next fall if a deal can ultimately be consummated.
