What time do the Arizona Cardinals play in Week 13?
The Arizona Cardinals often play in the late time slot given their location near the West Coast, but that won’t be the case this week.
By Sion Fawkes
Through 12 games, the Arizona Cardinals often played in the late time slot, which for Mountain Standard Time (MST) occurs at 1:05 p.m. When Daylight Savings Time (DST) ends, the games revert to starting between 2:05 p.m. and 2:25 p.m.
However, when the Cardinals play on the road, many games that occur on the East Coast start at 10:00 am., and 11:00 a.m. following DST. Heading into their Week 13 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Cards find themselves playing in an early time slot for the fourth time this season, with their matchup starting at 11:00 a.m at Acrisure Stadium.
Arizona Cardinals have yet to win an early game in 2023
The 2023 season has not been a good one to the 2-10 Cardinals, and they have yet to win an early game this year. In Week 1 against the Washington Commanders, the Redbirds offense could not find the end zone in what became a 20-16 loss, with their only touchdown coming on defense.
Fast-forward to Week 9, and the Cardinals delivered one of their worst performances of the year. Forced to thrust quarterback Clayton Tune into action, Arizona never put up a single point and struggled through a historically bad outing in what became a 27-0 loss.
Two weeks ago, the Arizona Cardinals played the Houston Texans, and they held up well against arguably the league’s most surprising team. However, that game also resulted in a loss with a final score of 21-16.
The Cards will try again Sunday against a Steelers team that has done just enough to sneak away with seven wins this year. Pittsburgh is still well within striking distance in the AFC North title race, so tomorrow’s outing will be anything but easy.
(Information provided by Pro-Football-Reference)