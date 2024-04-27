What time does Day 3 of the NFL Draft start?
The Arizona Cardinals have made seven picks in the 2024 NFL Draft throughout the first three rounds of the draft. The first two picks came in the first round when they snagged Marvin Harrison Jr. with the fourth pick and Dorian Robinson with the 27th pick. Harrison was a no-brainer at pick No. 4, as he was arguably the best overall prospect in the draft and was right there for the taking.
With the first two nights of the draft in the books, it's now time to shift our attention to the third and final day of the draft, which will include Rounds 4-7. Who will the Cardinals add to their roster in the final four rounds?
What time is Day 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft?
The third and final day of the 2024 NFL Draft will kick off at 10:00 AM MST and continue for nearly the entire day. It's an all-day event and a dream come true for draft nerds.
Cardinals Day 3 Draft Picks
Round
Pick
4
104
5
138
5
162
7
226
The Cardinals have four picks in the final four rounds with one pick coming in the fourth round, two in the fifth round, zero in the sixth round, and one in the seventh round. This, of course, is subject to change depending on trades the Cardinals might make throughout the day.