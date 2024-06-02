Which Cardinals undrafted rookies have the best chance to make the team?
Hundreds of NFL hopefuls watch or follow the draft every year with professional aspirations on their minds. Unfortunately, not every prospect who enters the draft will hear their name called. These players who go undrafted but go on to sign with a team following the draft are referred to as undrafted free agents or UDFAs.
The Arizona Cardinals only signed three UDFAs, which is a low number compared to other teams but they had more draft picks to play with as well. Fortunately for Arizona, two of their three UDFAs could not only make it onto the team in 2024 but could end up potentially seeing playing time. Who are some of these UDFAs that Cardinals fans should be keeping an eye on?
Xavier Weaver
One of the most well-known UDFAs for the Cardinals this year is former Colorado wide receiver Xavier Weaver. For the first four years of his college career, Weaver played at South Florida. He transferred to Colorado in 2023 to play for Deion Sanders and had a nice year, tallying 68 receptions for 908 yards and four touchdowns.
Weaver proved that he could ball out against bigger schools and it is a bit surprising that he went undrafted. Now he'll have a chance to make it into the Cardinals receiver room that added Marvin Harrison Jr. in the first round of the draft.
Myles Murphy
Not to be confused with last year's first-round pick Myles Murphy who played for Clemson and then landed with the Bengals, the Cardinals signed a different Myles Murphy in undrafted free agency. The North Carolina defensive lineman didn't hear his name called but joined the Cardinals after the draft.
Murphy had 17 tackles for loss and seven sacks during his four-year stint with the Tar Heels and could bolster the Cardinals d-line. He'll have to compete with guys like Phil Hoskins and Dante Stills for a spot on the roster but a bright training camp could help him do just that.