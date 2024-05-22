Will Budda Baker be with Arizona Cardinals in 2024 and beyond?
By Brandon Ray
When the Arizona Cardinals drafted Budda Baker in the 2017 NFL Draft, they got themselves a key player to their defense who has been nothing short of being a solid player. He is a seven time Pro Bowler and a two-time First-Team All Pro which included in rookie season. Experiencing more disappointing seasons than success, Baker is still in his prime at 28 years old and is heading into the final year of his contract with the Cardinals.
Arizona is in a rebuild mode, but has promising young talent all over the roster. With head coach Jonathan Gannon and his coaching staff going into their second year in charge of the team, they will need to take advantage of the offseason that Monti Ossenfort built them.
With Baker heading into the last year of his contract, the Cardinals find themselves in an interesting spot. Baker is one of the most underrated players in the game and is still young enough to earn another decent sized contract, or potentially be part of a trade where the Cardinals receive solid trade compensation.
Will Baker be a member of the Cardinals beyond next season?
According to overthecap.com, Baker is set to make over $14 million this season which is reasonable considering the leadership and passion he brings to the team. The biggest question that the Cardinals’ front office will have to decide is whether or not they see Baker as part of the future for the team beyond the 2024 season.
It would also depend on whether or not Baker wants to return to Arizona. He is getting older and the Cardinals are not in championship contention as of right now. There is a lot to factor into this situation. Do the Cardinals keep Baker on the team and see if a deal can be worked out? Or could the Cardinals potentially trade away the All-Pro safety at some point this season? This is a situation that Cardinals fans will need to keep an eye on as we slowly approach the season.