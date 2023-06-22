Top 5 most winnable games on the Arizona Cardinals 2023 schedule
By Jim Koch
vs. Atlanta Falcons - Week 10
When the 10th week rolls around, Arizona will take on an Atlanta Falcons squad that will look a whole lot different this coming fall. On the defensive side of the ball, GM Terry Fontenot added Jessie Bates, David Onyemata, Jeff Okudah, Bud Dupree and one-time Cards employee Calais Campbell. That's definitely a solid group, but it will be up to Atlanta defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen to make all of those pieces gel.
The Falcons scoring attack will presumably revolve around running back Bijan Robinson, the eighth-overall choice of this past April's draft. Pass-catchers Jonnu Smith, Mack Hollins, and Scotty Miller were also brought in to improve the offense. Kyle Pitts and Drake London possess star potential, but the contingent's main weak spot will be second-year passer Desmond Ridder.
Arizona's clash with Atlanta will take place one week before the Texans game, so there's a good possibility that Murray will suit up in this contest as well. That's a huge advantage for "Big Red", when you take into consideration that Ridder's talent-level pales in comparison to Murray's. Cardinals 26, Falcons 13.