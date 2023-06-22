Top 5 most winnable games on the Arizona Cardinals 2023 schedule
By Jim Koch
@ Washington Commanders - Week 1
It's hard to imagine that the current configuration of the Cards could emerge victorious in Week 1, but it's certainly a possibility. The team's opening-day opponent is the Washington Commanders, a club that is mediocre at best. Head coach Ron Rivera has built a strong defense in the nation's capital, but Washington's offensive attack has one major question mark.
Sam Howell, a second-year pro out of the University of North Carolina, is expected to be Washington's starting signal-caller. The 6 foot 1, 220 pounder has attempted just 19 passes as a professional, so it's difficult to gauge what the 22-year-old can bring to the table. Solid offensive weapons such as Terry McLaurin, Brian Robinson, Jahan Dotson and Antonio Gibson could certainly help Howell to develop.
The Commanders defensive line featuring Chase Young, Jonathan Allen, Daron Payne and Montez Sweat is arguably the best in the business. There's very little chance that Murray will be healthy enough to play in this matchup, but backup Colt McCoy should ultimately be able to put more points on the scoreboard than the inexperienced Howell. Cardinals 16, Commanders 13.