Top 5 most winnable games on the Arizona Cardinals 2023 schedule
By Jim Koch
vs. Los Angeles Rams - Week 12
This past offseason, the Los Angeles Rams allowed top-notch defenders like Jalen Ramsey, Leonard Floyd, A'Shawn Robinson, Greg Gaines, and Taylor Rapp to take their talents elsewhere. Superstar Aaron Donald is still on board, but his supporting cast leaves a lot to be desired. The Rams may have to score a ton of points to overcome the deficiencies on defense, but the squad could struggle on the offensive side of the ball as well.
The biggest question mark surrounding Los Angeles centers around the health of quarterback Matt Stafford. Elbow and neck injuries limited the longtime Detroit Lions starter to just nine appearances last fall, and the 35-year-old certainly isn't getting any younger. If that isn't enough, outstanding wide receiver Cooper Kupp is still recovering from the ankle injury that sidelined him for eight games in 2022.
Last fall, Arizona enjoyed their finest outing of the '22 campaign when they posted a 27-17 win over the John Wolford-led Rams. This year should feature a Murray-Stafford duel at State Farm Stadium in Week 12, with the Cards once again coming out on top. Cardinals 30, Rams 24.