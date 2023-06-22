Top 5 most winnable games on the Arizona Cardinals 2023 schedule
By Jim Koch
vs. New York Giants - Week 2
This may be the most improbable of the five potential Arizona triumphs, but don't count Gannon's gang out of this one just yet. As good as the New York Giants were last fall, head coach Brian Daboll's squad could be exactly the opposite in '23. And the crumbling could potentially begin at the quarterback spot this coming September.
Daniel Jones played well over his head last year, and was rewarded with a four-year, $160 million contract. However, the real hero of the Giants scoring attack was Saquon Barkley, the 26-year-old running back who rumbled for 1,312 yards and 10 touchdowns. If either member of the duo fails to repeat last season's impressive accomplishments, things could go south for Daboll's offense very quickly.
New coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale will preside over a defense that features Leonard Williams, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Dexter Lawrence. Rams castoff A'Shawn Robinson will also be a force for New York, but a Cards upset just feels like the right play in this week 2 battle. Cardinals 19, Giants 17.