3 winners and 2 losers in Arizona Cardinals Week 13 victory over Pittsburgh
The Arizona Cardinals had plenty of winners in Week 13, but three of them (and two losers) jumped out.
By Sion Fawkes
The Arizona Cardinals have made a living pulling off stunners in the 2023 season. It started in Week 3 vs. the Dallas Cowboys when no one gave them a chance to defeat what has become one of the NFL’s best teams. They further shocked the NFL with a Week 10 win over the Atlanta Falcons, as it was easy to believe quarterback Kyler Murray would show some rust in his first game back.
This past Sunday, the Cardinals did it again with a convincing 24-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in a game where inclement weather could have played a major factor in the outcome. Overall, it was an excellent outing for many players, most notably tight end Trey McBride.
But there were other winners who helped fuel the team’s latest improbable victory, and you can probably name one of them. However, there were also a couple of losers whose performances didn’t help the Cards reach that unprecedented W. So who looked good, and who did little in what wound up being the Cardinals third victory of the 2023 season?
3 winners and 2 losers in the Arizona Cardinals Week 13 win
Winner - James Conner
There is no one else you can place atop the winners list than James Conner. Conner had a great career when he was with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but the injury bug never stopped biting and the list of pailing ailments forced his career into crossroads.
Now in his third season with the Arizona Cardinals, it’s clear Conner has not lost a step, as he put together a two-touchdown game amidst 105 rushing yards. That performance improved Conner’s numbers to 631 rushing yards, 4.9 yards per carry, and four rushing touchdowns in just nine games this season. It will also let him threaten his career-high of 973 yards, which he rushed for in 2018.