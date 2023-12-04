3 winners and 2 losers in Arizona Cardinals Week 13 victory over Pittsburgh
The Arizona Cardinals had plenty of winners in Week 13, but three of them (and two losers) jumped out.
By Sion Fawkes
Loser - Marquise Brown
As if it couldn’t get any worse for receiver Marquise Brown, who toiled through yet another uninspiring outing. No, the field conditions weren’t good, but Brown is now closer than ever to dipping below a catch rate of under 50 percent following yesterday afternoon’s contest.
It’s clear Kyler Murray would rather throw to Trey McBride, as he connected with the tight end eight times on nine attempts. As for Brown, Murray targeted his favorite target from his college days just three times, and the former first-round pick came up empty-handed.
James Conner was the only other player to get shut out in the passing game, but unlike Brown, Conner made contributions elsewhere. Further, this has been a problem for the former first-round pick all season, as he now has 51 catches on 101 targets, good for a meager 50.5 catch percentage. Unless Brown has an immaculate final four games to close out 2023, expect him to play in a different uniform next season.