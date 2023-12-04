3 winners and 2 losers in Arizona Cardinals Week 13 victory over Pittsburgh
The Arizona Cardinals had plenty of winners in Week 13, but three of them (and two losers) jumped out.
By Sion Fawkes
Winner - BJ Ojulari
Neither BJ Ojulari nor anyone on the Arizona Cardinals defense recorded a sack, per ESPN’s stats. But it didn’t mean the Redbirds pass-rushers failed to generate pressure, as BJ Ojulari and Company came after quarterbacks Kenny Pickett and Mitchell Trubisky in all four quarters, never losing a step even with weather delays potentially affecting the game.
Few stood out as much as the rookie, however, as he logged three combined tackles, a pass deflection, and a quarterback hit. Ojulari may not finish in the top five in the voting for Defensive Rookie of the Year thanks to his slow start, but it’s clear he will at least evolve into a solid EDGE rusher bordering on spectacular.
Give Ojulari a few more games like he had in yesterday’s win, and he should be the top man in the EDGE rushing unit next season. Even if the Cardinals decide to further upgrade the group in the 2024 NFL Draft.
