Three big winners, two losers from Arizona Cardinals Preseason Week 2
The Arizona Cardinals starters and key backups got an extended look in tonight’s matchup vs. the Kansas City Chiefs. Who won and who lost?
By Sion Fawkes
Loser - Isaiah Simmons
Yeah, there was a major reason general manager Monti Ossenfort declined Isaiah Simmons’ fifth-year option, and this game epitomized it. First, there was his unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, and as ticky-tacky as it was, Simmons still needs to know better than to lead with his helmet now that he’s entering his fourth season.
He also once seemed to forget whether he was supposed to play man or zone and gave up a big play. Finally, there was that half-hearted effort at making a tackle at the end zone. In short, Simmons was arguably the worst of the starters and primary role players on defense tonight, and at this point, his odds of sticking around the desert after this season are on the backslide.
Winner - Keaontay Ingram
Let’s forget last season even happened for Keaontay Ingram, because this kid looks like he can be an eventual successor to James Conner at RB1. Like Conner, Ingram boasts enough size to be a battering ram at the position, and he showed plenty of physicality in tonight’s game.
If the Arizona Cardinals indeed roll with Colt McCoy to be the team’s starting quarterback (see next section), then Ingram, along with Conner, should get a ton of work. Look for the second-year pro out of USC to receive plenty of work as the RB2 this season, and it wouldn’t surprise me if he netted at least 500-600 rushing yards.