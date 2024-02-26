With salary cap increase, the Arizona Cardinals need to make these 3 moves in free agency
The Cardinals already had cap space before the jump, and now they have the opportunity to do these 3 moves.
By Brandon Ray
1.) Bring in help in the trenches
Year in and year out, each team in the NFL should always be looking to bring in competition on both the offensive and defensive line. There is an argument to be made that Ossenfort will need to be aggressive the most in these areas for the Cardinals’ roster. With Murray having a full offseason to work with where it does not include dealing with an ACL injury, the Cardinals will need to make sure that he is protected as best as possible. For offense, the Cardinals not only need to address 4 out 5 positions on the offensive line but they will need to build consistency and bring in lots of competition.
On defense, the run defense needs the biggest improvement on the defense, let alone the entire team. This is where someone like a D.J. Reader or Christian Wilkins would be a perfect player to plug into the middle of the defensive line. Unless the Cardinals plan on utilizing the draft to bring in linemen for both sides of the ball, Ossenfort needs to stay on top of his game with the linemen market.